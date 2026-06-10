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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
27m

Will, I agree with everything you write in this essay re Trump, Hegseth and Ukraine. However, I think you're leaving out the threat to Europe from Radical Islamist oriented migrants, whether legal or illegal. Who are disproportionately misogynistic, homophobic and favourable toward Sharia Law (per survey data). This is not a racial issue per se. I would like to see this topic discussed more on the Bulwark. Thank you.

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