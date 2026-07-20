The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
FAQ
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FLNR's avatar
FLNR
1h

Trump looked like such a fucking moron trying to inch his way into team photos of the SPANISH team. Moreover, Kash Patel continuing to show up to sporting events and live his best, taxpayer funded, life is also pathetic and tone deaf.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Garvin's avatar
Garvin
1h

Donald Trump is notorious for not paying attention to the presidential intelligence briefings, which apparently have to be dumbed down so he can even understand them. Now he is claiming that during those briefings deep-state actors withheld information about China's actions during the 2020 election.

But how would he know? Did he keep the coloring books? Can we see them? And was he able to stay within the lines?

Unlikely.

Reply
Share
1 reply
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture