DENNIS AFTERGUT: Standing Up for the Rule of Law

SOMETIMES POLITICAL TRENDS are hit-you-over-the-head obvious. Other times, you have to stand back and squint to detect the pattern. If you look at a handful of seemingly disparate events across the country from the last few weeks, you will see something promising for our future: defenders of the rule of law working against Trumpist attempts to erode it. First up, a story from the American Bar Association, that once-stodgy mainstay of the lawyering profession. On August 2, the ABA’s bipartisan Task Force on Democracy sounded a call to arms to lawyers to get active defending the rule of law. The task force is headed by Michael Luttig, the conservative icon and retired federal judge, and Jeh Johnson, the secretary of homeland security during President Barack Obama’s second term. Several of the task force members are prominent lawyers—including Maureen O’Connor, a former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio; Thomas B. Griffith, a retired Republican-appointed federal judge; Ben Ginsberg, the preeminent Republican expert on election law; and Jeff Rosen, a liberal legal-affairs commentator who runs the National Constitution Center. Other well-known task force members include Dick Gephardt, Heather Cox Richardson, Danielle Allen, Carly Fiorina, Chris Krebs, and The Bulwark’s own Bill Kristol.

