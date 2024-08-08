Adam Kinzinger: MAGA Hates America

Trump and his supporters don't like America as it currently exists, and their veep pick JD Vance is like the U.S.-hating Code Pink, but in a suit.

Meanwhile, the Democrats have seized the patriotism mantle, à la the Republicans of the 80s. Plus, the sick, unhinged, and inaccurate attack on Tim Walz after his 24 years of service in the National Guard.

Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller.

Kinzinger on the swiftboating of Walz

Kamala clapping back against some Gaza protesters on Wednesday

