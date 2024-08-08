Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4

America's Dad vs The Weirdo (with Molly Jong-Fast)

Aug 08, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

Michael Steele speaks with MSNBC political analyst, Vanity Fair special correspondent and host of the "Fast Politics" podcast, Molly Jong-Fast. The pair discuss why Tim Walz was the pick for VP over Josh Shapiro and what he'll bring to the campaign, the significance of Kamala's "We're not going back" statement and the impact of the disastrous NABJ-Trump interview.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Becoming the Leaders We Need (with Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr.)
"You Can't Touch This": Challenging the Power of The Supreme Court (with Dahlia Lithwick)
From Memes to Extremism: How the Internet Fueled Far-Right Movements (with Elle Reeve)
  The Bulwark
Rebuilding America's Middle Class (with Thom Hartmann)
  The Bulwark
The Republican Approach to Beating Donald Trump (with Rick Wilson)
  The Bulwark
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark