America's Dad vs The Weirdo (with Molly Jong-Fast)

Michael Steele speaks with MSNBC political analyst, Vanity Fair special correspondent and host of the "Fast Politics" podcast, Molly Jong-Fast. The pair discuss why Tim Walz was the pick for VP over Josh Shapiro and what he'll bring to the campaign, the significance of Kamala's "We're not going back" statement and the impact of the disastrous NABJ-Trump interview.

