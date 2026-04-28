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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2h

Andrew: "For good measure, despite months of Trump insisting the project would be privately funded, some Republican lawmakers insisted Congress must now allocate hundreds of millions of dollars for its construction."

< Tim starts laughing hysterically >

You mean the same Congress that stood silent when the East Wing got demolished? You mean the same Congress that has abdicated its Article I responsibilities with respect to a war of choice with Iran?

There are no words to describe the burning, infinite contempt I have for these people.

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Catherine Hill's avatar
Catherine Hill
2h

I suspect Stephen Miller is being ragged about the widespread photo of Stephen using his pregnant wife as a shield from the correspondents dinner gunman. Courageous move, Stephen.

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