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Michael's avatar
Michael
3h

Trump gleefully celebrates violence done to his political enemies, domestic and foreign … cruelly denigrates members of the press simply for asking questions …constantly “tweets” hateful rhetoric and images and now has the audacity to wonder why people target him? Does he not know his “favorite book” warns about reaping what you sow?

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
3h

Hey, Republicans, we've been in a "state of national emergency" since you refused to stand up to Trump after January 6, 2021.

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