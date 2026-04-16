The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
1h

Andrew: "But Trump remains dispositionally incapable of such a tactical retreat."

That's because he's a malignant narcissist, and therefore incapable of admitting error. Doing so would cause an psychic injury from which he'll never recover.

The GOP congress surely knows this and has known it for years. Yet they don't move to remove him from office (and from his handle of our nuclear arsenal).

Reply
Share
7 replies
The Blockhead Chronicles's avatar
The Blockhead Chronicles
1h

If I were drinking coffee, footnote #1 would have made me spit it out.

Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture