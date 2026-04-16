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Trump Said “Total Blockade”—That’s Not Happening

Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker and Mark Hertling
Apr 16, 2026
∙ Paid

In this Command Post edition of Bulwark Takes, Ben Parker and Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) examine the growing gap between political messaging and military reality, focusing on how Trump’s public statements often differ from what the military actually executes. They also break down what a “blockade” of the Strait of Hormuz really involves and why it’s far more complex and risky than it sounds in political rhetoric. Finally, they turn to Ukraine’s evolving war effort, highlighting how drone warfare and battlefield innovation are reshaping modern combat.

Read more from Mark's piece: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/what-a-blockade-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-really-means

Ben's book recommendation: https://www.amazon.com/Judgment-Tokyo-World-Making-Modern/dp/1101947101/?tag=bulwark08-20

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