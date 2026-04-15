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Alastair Campbell: Trump Is a Wanker

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Apr 15, 2026
∙ Paid

The Irish are protesting in the streets over the price of fuel, Qatar's GDP is plummeting, and heating bills are skyrocketing in France. And today, every world leader and every CEO of every major corporation is having to address the consequences of this war of choice on Iran—and Trump couldn't care less. Instead, he's working on a new distraction to get…

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