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Could the Florida Gerrymander Blow Up on the GOP?

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Apr 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein welcomes Axios' Marc Caputo to discuss Florida’s new redistricting map—and the legal storm it’s about to trigger. Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled a plan that could shift Florida’s congressional delegation from 20–8 to as much as 24–4 in favor of Republicans. But there’s a major problem: Florida’s constitution explicitly bans partisan gerrymandering. So how is this happening?

Read more from Marc Caputo: https://www.axios.com/2026/04/27/desantis-florida-map-gerrymandering-redistricting-war

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