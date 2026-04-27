Could the Florida Gerrymander Blow Up on the GOP?

Sam Stein welcomes Axios' Marc Caputo to discuss Florida’s new redistricting map—and the legal storm it’s about to trigger. Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled a plan that could shift Florida’s congressional delegation from 20–8 to as much as 24–4 in favor of Republicans. But there’s a major problem: Florida’s constitution explicitly bans partisan gerrymandering. So how is this happening?



Read more from Marc Caputo: https://www.axios.com/2026/04/27/desantis-florida-map-gerrymandering-redistricting-war



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