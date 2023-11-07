The Bulwark

Just Between Us (Archive)
Taking The Times' Poll with a Grain of Salt
Taking The Times' Poll with a Grain of Salt

Mona Charen and Charlie Sykes
Nov 07, 2023
Charlie and Mona chat about leaving democracy to the voters, whether to despair about The Times' poll, and what Hamas wants (not a Palestinian state).

