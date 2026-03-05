The Bulwark

User's avatar
Steven Insertname's avatar
Steven Insertname
1h

How much fuel will Talarico get if he hangs the Dallas election-day confusion around Paxton's neck? Seems like a great thing to hammer him on, if he gets the GQP nom.

William Gipson's avatar
William Gipson
1h

If this Talarico win is interpreted as “ win back white voters and moderate whites,” it’s as ridiculous and clueless as it’s always been. White voters vote Republican in general and what exactly is a ‘moderate’ white voter in the year of our Lord 2026? 🤷🏾‍♂️

18 more comments...

