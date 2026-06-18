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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
2h

Coming from Iowa and the land of Hoover, I would like to point out that another instructional thing Donald and Herbert have in common is that they were popular businessmen who did not know how to be presidents. They and their voters discovered too late that it is an entirely different skill set, and government can never successfully be run like a business.

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Ann Williams's avatar
Ann Williams
2h

I was walking through an arrivals terminal in Bristol (UK) Airport watching screens of Trump giving his speech on Sky News. There was no sound on so I couldn’t hear what he was saying but you could tell from the way his shoulders were hunched and his hands were accordion-ing he was extremely pissed off and defensive. Sad!

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