The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginny K's avatar
Ginny K
4h

My husband had stage 4 melanoma. He was dying before our eyes. In a Hail Mary, his doctors at MGH Boston got him into a Phase 1 drug trial using a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine. He was cured. Not in remission. Cured. That was in 2019. All of these mRNA cancer trials are now being canceled by these evil morons, taking hope away from families like mine. These is so much blood on their hands.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
60 replies
Mark McPeek's avatar
Mark McPeek
3h

I don't mean to quibble, but I am a biologist, and I think it's absolutely a requirement that the most accurate information about the mRNA vaccine be expounded. Ben Parker is correct that the COVID mRNA vaccine trains the human immune system to fight a specific feature of the virus. However, it does not train itself against the mRNA that is injected. What happens is that the mRNA in the vaccine mimics our own messenger RNA (mRNA), but it codes for an important chunk of the spike protein that is on the surface of the virus. The human machinery translates this mRNA just as it translates its own mRNA to produce this benign protein and only this protein, and the immune system then trains itself against the produced spike protein. Nothing could be safer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
251 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture