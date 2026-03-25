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Jzcode's avatar
Jzcode
3m

Stop trying to make WANGHAF happen! I'm all for the right wing's internal knife fight, but it would be more helpful if they could flee to reality.

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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
4m

Joe Kent is offering reasonable doubt on a silver platter to Robinson's defense team. They're 100% going to call him as a witness.

(Disclaimer: I'm not a lawyer, but I've seen every episode of "Better Call Saul").

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