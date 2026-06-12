The Bulwark

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Don Gates's avatar
Don Gates
41mEdited

"After all, it’s vulgar, it’s violent, it’s commercial, it’s grandiose, it’s tacky, and it dishonors a place once thought worthy of care and respect. In other words, it’s Donald Trump."

Well put!

"There are other grounds for hope. Other sports are happening across our fair land. The Knicks and the Spurs play Saturday night—and if necessary, Tuesday and then, if necessary again, Friday night—for the NBA championship. There will be, I’m told, World Cup soccer matches."

How's this for grounds for hope? A quick check at the DC forecast, and currently we're looking at a high of 90 with possible evening thunderstorms for Sunday. If JVL is right, this whole apparatus they built on the lawn is basically a lightning magnet, so it might derail the whole thing. Zeus, I'm counting on you!

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Garvin's avatar
Garvin
37mEdited

I am afraid I have fallen into the trap outlined by Anne Applebaum in her interview with Tim Miller yesterday - that is, information overseen by this administration is so chaotic and contradictory that I no longer pay attention to it. I often don't even read stories that begin with anything like "Trump says..." or "According to the Trump administration..." especially if it's about the Iran war.

Applebaum believes this is a tool favored by Trump, Putin, and their ilk in order to get folks to just throw up their hands and say "No one knows what's going on" and tune out everything. Fortunately, we have The Bulwark to alert us to news that might actually mean something.

Thanks again, guys!

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