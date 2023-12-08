The Bulwark

Robin's avatar
Robin
Dec 8, 2023

Anecdotal support: members of my family are both very pro-MAGA AND lifelong Disney devotees. IE: their idea of the perfect vacation is 2 weeks in Walt Disney world. They have NOT boycotted Disney or even considered it. To the contrary, they are taking TWO Disney cruises next year. Meanwhile, my extremely progressive Star Wars megafan husband had zero interest in Ashoka and only barely got through Obi Wan or Boba Fett. Disney is producing drek and people have too many options to spend their money at the theater to spend it on drek.

1 reply
Jack B
Dec 8, 2023

A couple of months ago I bought a years subscription to Disney plus, A mistake. But I did observe one thing about Disney that we often forget. They have made a ton of crappy movies just to get the few we fondly remember.. As a streaming service they are no different than netflix. They have a ton of crap to offer and they hope you will enjoy chow ing down on crap.

3 replies
33 more comments...

