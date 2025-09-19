The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherry Murray's avatar
Sherry Murray
1h

Just we what we need: a bunch of racist, misogynistic, homophobic undereducated , cultist-like Kirk bros in the military with a secdef who is already on record as pardoning war criminals. It’d almost be like having Proud Boys in ICE. Oh wait……

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Garvin's avatar
Garvin
1h

Sorry to tell you all this, but my friend - who was born and raised in Soviet-controlled Poland - says this is all very, very familiar. "How do you resist?" I asked. "Believe nothing from the officials, but pay attention to what people are quietly saying amongst themselves." The good news is that Poland was able to (eventually) throw all this shit off. Solidarity!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
150 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture