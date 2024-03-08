The Evolution of Action

Hey, if you’re a fan of the show, make sure to pick up tickets to our live taping April 9th at Washington, D.C.’s Alamo Drafthouse. We’re hosting a screening of Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival and then discussing it. The closer you sit to the screen the closer you’ll be to Peter, Alyssa, and I! Tickets are going fast, so don’t wait!
The Bulwark
Audio
The Bulwark is home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL, Sam Stein, and more. We are the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack for news and analysis on politics and culture—supported by a community built on good-faith.The Bulwark is home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL, Sam Stein, and more. We are the largest pro-democracy bundle on Substack for news and analysis on politics and culture—supported by a community built on good-faith.
Recent Episodes