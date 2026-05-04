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John Joss's avatar
John Joss
1hEdited

Yes, indeed. But it's much worse.

The deadly legacy of the orange narcissist-felon lives on, a virulent cancer in the human heart.

He has 'normalized' lying, cheating, stealing, deception, distrust. He has nourished crude epithets, personal attacks, rage, revenge, the sowing of hatred, divisiveness, distrust, cruelty to others. He has perverted every person and organization he touches, as he glories in pride, greed, lust, anger, gluttony, envy, sloth.

He has brought down a great nation, and a sometimes hopeful world. That hopeful world has abandoned him, justifiably.

He is the living horror that destroys all our better instincts, and attacks our souls.

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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
1h

"Crazy how many are so ungrateful to be living in the HOTTEST COUNTRY ON EARTH right in the middle of its GOLDEN AGE."

More than a little bizarre that the lower Trump's approval numbers go, the more he seems to think that monuments should be erected in his honor.

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