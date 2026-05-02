Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Saturday! It was a big night for playoff Overtime last night, with my Cleveland Cavaliers falling to the Toronto Raptors and the Montreal Canadiens to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both series go to game 7. Congrats to the Buffalo Sabres for advancing past the Bruins. With my Blues not making the playoffs, I’m rooting for this gritty team. Go Sabres!

Tim Miller joins Linda Chavez on her podcast Older and Wiser at the Renew Democracy Initiative to talk about Hasan Piker.

David Baer will join Bill Kristol on The Bulwark on Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern to discuss the lessons of Hungary (and his piece).

Reader Comment of the week from Wolfpack Dem: It’s horseshoe theory. Populism ALWAYS ends up bending in an authoritarian direction, which is why I am skeptical of it from the right and the left (though I believe “controlled/in check” left populism can certainly be channeled in a positive direction). Institutions matter, and we shouldn’t want to blow them up. REFORM them? Certainly. But those who want them blown up turn out to be self-loving charlatans 9 times out of 10.

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