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Elma Allen's avatar
Elma Allen
17h

Isn’t picking winners and losers called censorship??

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Eric Goldman's avatar
Eric Goldman
17h

Sonny, the land of the free and the home of the brave. Neither of those is simply true anymore, and this vote is one more brick pulled out of a wall that's already been crumbling for a while. A free press used to be the actual saving grace of American politics, the one institution built to air the dirty laundry in public, refuse to hide behind a mask or a shield, and answer to readers instead of to whoever's currently in power. That's not a nostalgic idea. It was the whole design.

Handing Brendan Carr, or any single regulator, the discretion to decide "case by case" which media transactions serve the public interest isn't oversight. It's a permission slip dressed up as process, and everyone paying attention already knows what it will be used for, because he's shown you already: a victory lap over Kimmel's suspension, an early demand for ABC's broadcast renewal because the president was displeased. That's not viewpoint neutrality being administered. That's a preference being enforced with the language of regulation borrowed to make it look procedural.

You're right that this cuts both ways, and I'd take it further. The moment a government official, whoever occupies the chair, gets to decide which owner passes the smell test, the press stops being free in any meaningful sense and starts being free at the pleasure of whoever's currently holding the pen. Once that door opens, it doesn't matter whether it opens by a friendly FCC chair or a friendly attorney general or a president who simply doesn't like what CNN airs. The mechanism is the same, and once it's built, it doesn't care who's using it next. If the label "land of the free" still means anything, it means an institution that can criticize the government without needing the government's blessing to keep existing. This vote quietly moved that further out of reach, and hardly anyone outside a press-freedom newsletter noticed it happen.

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