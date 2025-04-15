The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
The Gripping Reality of 'Warfare'
4
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -45:40
-45:40

The Gripping Reality of 'Warfare'

Plus: How Tariffs could affect Hollywood.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Apr 15, 2025
4
Share
Transcript
‘Warfare’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the myriad ways in which tariffs could hurt (and maybe in one very minor way help) the entertainment business. Then they review Warfare, the latest film from Alex Garland and co-writer/co-director Ray Mendoza. No bonus episode on Friday, but we’ll be back with a full episode on Monday where we’ll be reviewing Sinners. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
RIP, Val Kilmer
  Sonny Bunch
Panic! at 'The Studio'
  Sonny Bunch
Some Terrible Ways to "Fix" Theaters
  Sonny Bunch
Trump's 'Free Speech Warrior' Goes After Free Speech
  Sonny Bunch
The Nerd Media Blacklist
  Sonny Bunch
'Snow White' Is a Disaster
  Sonny Bunch
How to Sell People on Movies
  Sonny Bunch