The Gripping Reality of 'Warfare'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the myriad ways in which tariffs could hurt (and maybe in one very minor way help) the entertainment business. Then they review Warfare, the latest film from Alex Garland and co-writer/co-director Ray Mendoza. No bonus episode on Friday, but we’ll be back with a full episode on Monday where we’ll be reviewing Sinners. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Apr 15, 2025
