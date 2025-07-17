Eric and Eliot welcome Rebecca Friedman Lissner and Mira Rapp-Hooper to Shield of the Republic to discuss their recent article in the July/August issue of Foreign Affairs, "Absent at the Creation?: American Strategy and the Delusion of a Post-Trump Restoration." They discuss the speed with which Trump has imposed policy changes, the likelihood that old …
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
The International Order is Dead
Jul 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Shield of the Republic
Audio
Video
Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. We probe beyond the hive mind of Washington conventional wisdom on national security and foreign affairs. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eliot A Cohen
Writes Eliot A Cohen Subscribe
Recent Episodes