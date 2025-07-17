The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
3

The International Order is Dead

Eliot A Cohen's avatar
Eric S. Edelman's avatar
Eliot A Cohen
and
Eric S. Edelman
Jul 17, 2025
∙ Paid
2
3
Share

Eric and Eliot welcome Rebecca Friedman Lissner and Mira Rapp-Hooper to Shield of the Republic to discuss their recent article in the July/August issue of Foreign Affairs, "Absent at the Creation?: American Strategy and the Delusion of a Post-Trump Restoration." They discuss the speed with which Trump has imposed policy changes, the likelihood that old …

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture