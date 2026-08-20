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Bulwark Takes
The Man Who Taught Donald Trump How to Be a Demagogue (w/ Chris Cillizza)
A recording from Jonathan V. Last and Chris Cillizza’s live video
Chris Cillizza and JVL use Hulk Hogan and the strange world of professional wrestling to explain Donald Trump’s political dominance, why conventional political skills don’t seem to matter anymore, and why Trumpism may survive long after Trump himself is gone.
Check out Chris Cillizza on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/chriscillizza
...and subscribe to his Substack, "So What": https://chriscillizza.substack.com/
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