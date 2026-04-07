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Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
2hEdited

So, tonight we figure out if we're in the darkest timeline or not ...

Universe #1) Full TACO -

Hard to see how Trump left room for himself to chicken out, but shamelessness is his game. He seems incapable of the sort of embarrassment you or I might feel from inconsistency, so as long as he thinks he can spin it, he will TACO. He only doesn't TACO if he himself thinks he has backed himself into a corner, which Trump always has an eye on the exit door.

I don't want to sound blasé. The TACO universe is like one of those carnival rides where the only safety restraint is a lap bar, but the thing clearly goes upside down. It isn't a safe universe.

Universe #2) Iran Accedes Enough to Give Trump the "Win" He Needs -

Will this happen? Iran seems ten toes down, and we know they're willing to let their people die to maintain their regime. They also might have clocked that Trump's own base of support will collapse if he carries out his threat, the American lead world order might collapse, there might be a global pivot to China, and Iran gets along better with China anyway. Iran understands the TACO trade, to boot.

I kind of think if their memes are to be believed they will give nothing to Trump.

Universe #3) War Crimes -

If Trump carries out his threat and we do something genuinely horrifying with either conventional or even nuclear weapons, it is our Suez Canal Crisis. It will be the end of American hegemony, if it hasn't already ended.

Xi Jianping is so excited right now. He's on the edge of his seat, watching as the energy crisis speeds up electrification and the adoption of electrical cars, solar, batteries, all of which China is leading on. The people of Iran obviously suffer greatly, and we are the cause of it; even if we (the Bulwark) didn't vote for Trump, in the eyes of the international community we (as Americans) failed to prevent this.

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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
2h

The problem we're facing now is that the only external signal Trump responds to, the one that makes him chicken out, is a stock market freakout. But now that the markets are pricing in the TACO he's not getting that signal. And without that signal he will carry out the attacks. And Iran will launch counterstrikes.

*Then* the markets will, too late, freak out.

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