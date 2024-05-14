Recently in The Bulwark:

DAN CANTOR: The Power of Fusion Voting

Dan Cantor on stage at Principles First Summit 2024 (Photo credit: Hannah Yoest)

“MY BONA FIDES AS A ‘PRINCIPLED CONSERVATIVE,’” I opened, pausing because I didn’t know what the many actual conservatives in the hotel ballroom would think of me, “are basically nonexistent.” But people laughed, I relaxed, and we were off to the races.

DONALD TRUMP HAS MADE ONE THING perfectly clear: He intends to win Wisconsin in November, whether or not he gets the most votes. “If everything’s honest, I’d gladly accept the results,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a May 1 interview. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”

LINDA CHAVEZ: Passing the DREAM Act Has Become a Nightmare

TO THE DEGREE THAT OUR POLITICS is even remotely related to policy anymore, it feels like we’re having the same arguments over and over in an endless loop—and on no issue is that truer than the Dreamers. Twenty-three years ago, Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin introduced a bi-partisan bill to give legal status to a group of young people who had been brought as children to the United States by their undocumented parents. The so-called DREAM Act was popular, even among Republicans who fretted about illegal immigration and what they considered a porous border. As of 2020, three quarters of Americans support granting permanent legal status to those brought here as children, including a majority of Republicans. But despite repeated attempts to pass legislation over two decades, either separately or as part of larger immigration bills, Congress failed to act.

CASEY MICHEL: Trump Meets Three of the Four Criteria for Fascism

IN THE INITIAL, HEADY DAYS after Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Donald Trump, many public commentators played down Trump’s threats of not leaving the White House quietly, with some outright dismissing concerns about his electoral lies.

Police Week, 2024.

Happy Tuesday! We’re all looking forward to meeting you tomorrow at our event at Sixth & I. If you have any questions, feel free to ask me (just reply to this message.)

#ComeOnCavs… I think it’s time to change the hashtag from #LetEmKnow. Even less optimistic about the Cavs’ chances.

Coach Tuberville… Gives the game away.

Dan Snyder may be gone… But his allies on Capitol Hill are still fighting the Redskins’ fight (WaPo).

#Priorities… Congress blew the deadline for a plaque honoring Jan. 6 officers by over a year (NBC).

How FreedomWorks Paved the Way for Trumpism… and for Its Own Demise (TNR).

"You depressed about the news, Eddie?" Ben Dreyfuss on YIMBY, pluralism, politics, and plays.

Lisa Murkowski… Is weirded out by the Trump trial sycophancy.

Principles First: Our Obligation. Check out this excellent recap / hype reel from the 2024 Principles First conference.

The Cat Who Saved Me… Tom Nichols will never owe another cat the debt that he owes her (The Atlantic 🎁)

Trump blasts his trial judges…. Then his fans call for violence. A Reuters Special Report.

The Historic Trump Court Cases… That we cannot see. Neal Katyal in The New Yorker.

Complicated sticks… The rise of tools for everything and nothing in particular, by Stephen Farrugia. (h/t to reader Kat W.)

The Dangerous Apostle of Right-Wing Populism… Damon Linker on Sam Francis, the prescient critic of "the regime" who opposed Reaganism and wanted to steer the right toward something resembling Trumpism. (The UnPopulist).

Editor’s Note: See you tomorrow in D.C.!

Sixth and I, our hosts for the evening, is selling livestream tickets here .

