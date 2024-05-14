Joe has to tell campus protesters it's OK to disagree with him—and that they can hold him to account. But if they want to keep the ability to protest, they can't let the knuckle-dragging troglodyte back into power. Plus, pressuring Cornel West, white people are losing their damn minds, again—and is Gen Z really the catastrophic generation? Eddie Glaude joins Tim Miller.
show notes:
Eddie's latest book, "We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For."
Eddie's "Democracy in Black: How Race Still Enslaves the American Soul."
Eddie Glaude Jr.: Biden Needs to Thread the Needle