'Apes' Together, Strong?

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Apple’s disastrous new iPad ad. But did people overreact to the image of creative tools being turned into a wafer-thin iPad? And then they reviewed Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a movie with lots of ideas, though one that also doesn’t dive into them deeply enough. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode, a tribute to Roger Corman and the world he helped spawn. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share