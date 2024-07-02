Kevin Costner Goes to the 'Horizon'

‘Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) have questions about the Microsoft AI head’s understanding of Fair Use, as it relates to copyright. Then they review Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter One. Does Kevin Costner still have that old western magic? Or is this simply too sprawling and unfocused to work? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on Bridgerton and Netflix’s foray into live events. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share