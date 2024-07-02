On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) have questions about the Microsoft AI head’s understanding of Fair Use, as it relates to copyright. Then they review Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter One. Does Kevin Costner still have that old western magic? Or is this simply too sprawling and unfocused to work? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on Bridgerton and Netflix’s foray into live events. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Share this post
Kevin Costner Goes to the 'Horizon'
www.thebulwark.com
Kevin Costner Goes to the 'Horizon'
Plus: Microsoft has an odd understanding of Fair Use.
Jul 02, 2024
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Kevin Costner Goes to the 'Horizon'