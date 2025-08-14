The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle
Hollywood's Reactionary Turn?
Hollywood's Reactionary Turn?

Sonny Bunch
Aug 14, 2025
On this bonus episode, Sonny, Peter, and Alyssa discuss this piece in the New York Times, in which Sharon Waxman asked if Hollywood is “hot, horny, and white again” after a dalliance with diversity mandates.

