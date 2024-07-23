Is 'Twisters' the Summer's Popcorn Hit?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if Hollywood is to blame for the rise of J.D. Vance thanks to Netflix’s Oscar-bait biopic, Hillbilly Elegy. Then they review Twisters, the first real popcorn hit of the summer. Make sure to swing by Friday for a bonus episode about Hollywood’s role in propping up, and then tearing down, the Biden campaign. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

