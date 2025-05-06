The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle
Why Does Trump Want to Tariff Movies?
Why Does Trump Want to Tariff Movies?

Plus: Can 'Thunderbolts' reignite the MCU?
May 06, 2025
On this week’s episode, Peter’s off today, so Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) is joined only by Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) to discuss what, precisely, Donald Trump hopes to accomplish with his movie tariffs. Or what they’d even look like, really. Then they review Thunderbolts*, a well-reviewed standalone Marvel movie. What is this, 2014? Make sure to swing by on Friday for our bonus episode on AI actors. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

