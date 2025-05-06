Why Does Trump Want to Tariff Movies?

On this week’s episode, Peter’s off today, so Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) is joined only by Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post) to discuss what, precisely, Donald Trump hopes to accomplish with his movie tariffs. Or what they’d even look like, really. Then they review Thunderbolts*, a well-reviewed standalone Marvel movie. What is this, 2014? Make sure to swing by on Friday for our bonus episode on AI actors. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
