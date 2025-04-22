An All-'Sinners' Epiosde

Alyssa is off this week, so Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark) and Peter Suderman (Reason) are joined by Ben Dreyfuss (Calm Down) to discuss all things Sinners. In cons and nons, they ask if Coogler’s unusual deal granting him copyright on the movie 25 years hence will really “destroy the studio system.” And then they review the film, which has done boffo box office and earned a coveted A from CinemaScore audiences. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus vampire movie draft. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

