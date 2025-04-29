On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the aging up of our movie star roster. Then they review The Accountant 2, a buddy comedy masquerading as an action movie. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about Revenge of the Sith. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Hanging Out with 'The Accountant 2'
Plus: Are movie stars getting older?
Apr 29, 2025
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
