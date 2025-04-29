Hanging Out with 'The Accountant 2'

‘The Accountant 2’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the aging up of our movie star roster. Then they review The Accountant 2, a buddy comedy masquerading as an action movie. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about Revenge of the Sith. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share