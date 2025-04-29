The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Hanging Out with 'The Accountant 2'
2
0:00
-39:39

Hanging Out with 'The Accountant 2'

Plus: Are movie stars getting older?
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Apr 29, 2025
2
Share
Transcript
‘The Accountant 2’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the aging up of our movie star roster. Then they review The Accountant 2, a buddy comedy masquerading as an action movie. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about Revenge of the Sith. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture