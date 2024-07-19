Last week saw the passing of Shannon Doherty, Shelley Duvall, Richard Simmons, and Dr. Ruth, an odd quartet linked by their status as some of the defining faces of the 1980s. We talked a bit about what they meant to us, and the country at large.
Share this post
A Very 1980s RIP
www.thebulwark.com
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes