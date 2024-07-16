Best of 2024 (So Far!)

‘Dune: Part Two’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the best movies and TV shows from the first half of 2024. It’s been an interesting year so far; what’s on the top of our lists? Then we review Fly Me to the Moon, a movie that asks what if we had to fake the moon landing to sell the moon landing? Is it worth checking out in theaters? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ this Friday for a remembrance of Shannon Doherty, Shelley Duvall, Dr. Ruth, and Richard Simmons, all of whom passed away last week. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

