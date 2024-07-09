On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the merger of Skydance and Paramount and David Ellison’s place in the Hollywood firmament. Then we review Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, a legacyquel of the highest caliber! (It’s fine.) Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on Jon Landau and a tribute to producers more generally. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
A Cop's Return to 'Beverly Hills'
A Cop's Return to 'Beverly Hills'
Plus: David Ellison (finally) buys Paramount!
Jul 09, 2024
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
