A Cop's Return to 'Beverly Hills'
A Cop's Return to 'Beverly Hills'

Plus: David Ellison (finally) buys Paramount!
Sonny Bunch
Jul 09, 2024
‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the merger of Skydance and Paramount and David Ellison’s place in the Hollywood firmament. Then we review Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, a legacyquel of the highest caliber! (It’s fine.) Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on Jon Landau and a tribute to producers more generally. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

