Now that the Fourth is over, we’re checking in on the state of Bridgerton and the fandom therein. Alyssa explains to Peter and Sonny precisely where things stand with the show’s enormous audience.
Share this post
'Bridgerton' and Netflix Live
www.thebulwark.com
'Bridgerton' and Netflix Live
Jul 05, 2024
∙ Paid
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes