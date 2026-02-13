The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brooks R Susman's avatar
Brooks R Susman
2h

Before I bring out the hats and horns as to the thugs leaving Minneapolis...my concern: where are they going to be redeployed? They ain't shedding the cosplay duds to return to being scofflaw hunters, bailbondsmen, truckers and bodybuilders.

Reply
Share
37 replies
Dave Yell's avatar
Dave Yell
3h

RFK Jr is not afraid of germs because he doesn't believe in germ theory. (seriously) And this is the guy in charge of our health system. (seriously)

Reply
Share
13 replies
213 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture