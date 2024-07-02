Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

DENNIS AFTERGUT AND PHILIP ALLEN LACOVARA: In Granting Huge Win to Trump, Supreme Court Protects Future Criminal Presidents

AND NOW THE DEED IS DONE. The Supreme Court has put a torch to the first principle of constitutionalism—that no person, no matter how powerful, is above the law. Monday’s ruling in Trump v. United States holds that so long as presidents operate within their “core” responsibilities, and often when they are at the outer edge of their duties, they are immune from prosecution. In the short term, it is the death-knell for any trial of former President Donald Trump on January 6th-related charges before the presidential election. Special Counsel Jack Smith may still be able to proceed with a slimmed-down trial of the sort that he laid out in his brief to the Supreme Court, but not in time for voters to hear before Election Day whether a jury has found Trump guilty of trying to illegally overthrow the 2020 election.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 30 day free trial

BACKSTAGE THURSDAY NIGHT, Jill Biden watched the pain in her husband’s face as he debated for the first time in four years—struggling for words, mouth hanging open, eyes squinting, voice failing. Then the first lady soldiered forward, accompanying the president to Waffle House in Atlanta, and then a debate “watch party” where she praised her husband’s performance and attempted to shift the focus to Donald Trump. “He LIED!!!” she screamed into the microphone.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

ONE OF THE SADDEST FABLES people comforted themselves with over the past eight years was the one about the strength of American institutions: The voters could elevate an unfit, malevolent demagogue, but our checks and balances were robust; our institutions would prevent any serious damage. Over the course of these years, one institution after another has demonstrated the opposite—that they are not bulwarks, merely facades.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Good night, sweet prince.

Sad Tuesday, everyone: Post Pub, a Washington watering hole that was a regular haunt for me and Andrew Egger in the early days of The Bulwark, has closed. Again. When it became a victim to COVID, I wrote an obit for it at Washingtonian. A restaurateur tried to bring it back, and failed.

A friend and former colleague alerted me to a missing plaque, I texted my pal Andrew… and I’ll let Andrew Beaujon tell the rest of the story:

But staffers at other publications did spend time at Post Pub. One was the Weekly Standard, which is where Anna Kriebel comes into the Post Pub story. A summer intern at the Dispatch, Kriebel knew that some of her coworkers are veterans of the Standard, which ceased publication in late 2018. She passed by Post Pub on her way into the office every day and remembers thinking that it looked like an “old-timey, chain-smoking, hardscrabble, old-school journalist watering hole” and that she and other Dispatch interns should organize a happy hour there sometime. But on Monday, she says, she walked by the bar and saw a plaque that denoted one booth as a hangout for Standard employees on the ground. “What the heck,” she says she thought, “I’ll pick it up and take it in with me.” She brought it into work in case anyone might want it. After she posted a photo of the plaque in Slack, she says many “open-mouth emoji” followed.

Post Pub will be missed. And thanks to Anna Kriebel for rescuing our old plaque. Slàinte Mhaith!

Some happy news… Rudy Giuliani has been disbarred (Law.com).

Tired: Allegedly eating dogs…

Wired: Taking pictures of allegedly eating a dog… This Vanity Fair can-o-beans on RFK, Jr. is just bonkers.

Missouri presidential delegates rejected… by Republican National Convention committee (Missouri Independent).

Have you seen the term “bedwetting” being bandied about? A bit about the popularization of the political use of the term.

David Brooks’s Unsettling Interview… With Steve Bannon (NYT).

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.