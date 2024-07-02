The Bulwark
Ben Wittes and Steven Shepard: He Is Still a Criminal
Tim Miller
and
Benjamin Wittes
Jul 02, 2024
Transcript

No matter how much the Supreme Court pretends that the words 'high crimes and misdemeanors' are not explicitly in the Constitution, Donald Trump is still a disqualified law-breaker and is exactly the kind of guy the Founding Fathers warned us about. Character is now the only real check on presidential power. Plus, if push comes to shove, what are the basic rules that govern a change at the top of the ticket? Ben Wittes and Steven Shepard join Tim Miller.

36 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
