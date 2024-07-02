No matter how much the Supreme Court pretends that the words 'high crimes and misdemeanors' are not explicitly in the Constitution, Donald Trump is still a disqualified law-breaker and is exactly the kind of guy the Founding Fathers warned us about. Character is now the only real check on presidential power. Plus, if push comes to shove, what are the basic rules that govern a change at the top of the ticket? Ben Wittes and Steven Shepard join Tim Miller.
Share this post
Ben Wittes and Steven Shepard: He Is Still a Criminal
www.thebulwark.com
Ben Wittes and Steven Shepard: He Is Still a Criminal
Jul 02, 2024
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Ben Wittes and Steven Shepard: He Is Still a Criminal