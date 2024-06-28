No Secret podcast today. This stuff is as serious as a heart attack, so Sarah and I sat down with Tim and did an emergency pod for the flagship instead. We didn’t want it hidden behind a paywall. The moment is too important.
That conversation will be on the main podcast feed shortly and there won’t be a Secret show today.
We’re going all the way to midnight, so strap in. This is a hard conversation and we need to have it, with respect. I know you’ll do your part in the comments.
1. No Rationalizations
Let’s stipulate to a bunch of truths:
Debating is easy when you are allowed to lie with utter impunity.
Donald Trump’s mendacity and cognitive impairments were striking, even by his own standards.
CNN committed malpractice.1
Joe Biden clearly had a cold.
Maybe two weeks from now head-to-head polling will show that the debate didn’t matter.
We often over-weight events in the moment.
All of that said: Biden’s debate performance was catastrophic. It not only validated the biggest concern voters have about him—it also suggested that he is incapable of waging a vigorous campaign.
It would be irresponsible if President Biden, his wife, Valerie Biden, Kamala Harris, Ron Klain, Anita Dunn, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, and every other major figure in Democratic politics did not have a serious, candid, and ongoing conversation over the next 48 hours about Biden’s ability to serve as his party’s presidential nominee.
Because here is the bedrock fact: The Democratic party has been asked to save our country’s democracy. Again.
2. Both Sides?
Can you point to a single person anywhere in Republican politics or Conservatism Inc. who watched Trump’s performance last night and is now suggesting that he be replaced on the ticket?
I ask, because Trump spoke in non sequiturs.2 To call his lies a stream would be an insult to the mighty Mississippi.
Trump is—objectively—unfit for office. He is insurrectionist and a felon. He cannot answer simple questions.
Yet nowhere in the Republican party does there exist a single person standing up today to say, “Something must be done. We cannot let this man be our nominee.”
So the Republican party isn’t going to save democracy.
But we knew that. What has become clear over the months is that none of our other institutions will, either.
The Supreme Court has done everything in its power to delay criminal proceedings against Trump.
The supposedly nonpartisan trial court in Florida has likewise acted as an arm of the Trump campaign.
Much of the mainstream media—including and especially CNN—treated Trump as a normal political figure and bent over both forwards and backwards to avoid even the appearance that they might prefer democracy to authoritarianism.3
The business community has treated Trump and Trumpism with a deference that resembles a perverted version of Pascal’s wager.
And The People? Don’t even get me started on The People.
So it’s up to the Democratic party.
The Democratic party must have the painful conversations and consider previously unthinkable courses that will be fraught with risk.
The Democratic party will have to rally, as an institution, to save a country that—let’s be honest—might not even be worthy of saving.
Just like the Democratic party did in 2020.4
Real Talk: This is too much to ask of a political party. Parties are sprawling, amorphous, institutions with competing incentives and constituencies. A political party is not, just as a matter of nuts and bolts, well suited to repelling an authoritarian attempt from outside its own walls.
And it is not fair that this burden has been passed to the Democratic party by all of our other failed institutions.
But fair’s got nothing to do with it.
Again: If the Bidens and Kamala Harris and Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats do not instigate a stone-cold serious conversation about having the president step aside, then they will be failing America.
More Real Talk: The Bulwark is one of the few places where these kinds of hard conversations can happen. No one here is polishing turds or gaslighting. We are looking at the real world with clear eyes and full hearts. We are here not for a team, but for our country.
It’s going to be a long, hard 129 days. Let’s go through it together.
3. Two Paths
What if there is no good answer?
It is possible that Biden’s debate performance was a mortal wound and that having Kamala Harris, or Josh Shapiro, or Gavin Newsom as the nominee would result in an even lower win probability.
I’m open to that argument.
But it’s an argument that Democrats ought to be having right now. They should be running the traps. Looking at how campaign structures would work. Doing a boatload of polls and focus groups. Figuring out what the money situation would be.
Can the logistical hurdles be overcome? What would a brokered convention look like? And those are all questions that have to be answered even before you get to who the alternative nominee would be and how the party could build consensus around her or him.
And if the conclusion is that it’s not possible to move forward with another candidate, then the Democratic party has to figure out something. Because this is not a steady-as-she-goes moment.
It’s a crisis.
In the comments today, I’d like you to talk through [gestures broadly] all of this. Be your most kind and thoughtful selves. Don’t lash out. Consider all sides. Begin from the proposition that whatever your instinct is here, you might be wrong.
That’s certainly where I am right now.
Correction (June 28, 2024, 3:50 p.m. EDT): As originally published, this newsletter mistakenly gave the wrong name for Joe Biden’s former chief of staff and adviser; he is Ron Klain, not Andy Card.
The second question of the night was about debt and deficits. January 6th didn’t come up until 39 minutes in. Jake Tapper allowed Trump to say that a story Tapper himself reported was false.
Trump stated that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war even before taking office and CNN did not think to ask, “How?”
Trump was not asked a single question about the three felony cases pending against him. Or presidential immunity. Or his lies about winning the 2020 election.
A few weeks ago Trump asserted that President Biden had attempted to have him assassinated. CNN did not see fit to ask him about it.
“They [NATO] were going out of business,” he said at one point. What does that mean?
When the history of this moment is written, CNN and the New York Times will deserve their own small sections.
And an assortment of responsible voters.
I think everyone needs to "chill the fuck out." Fetterman, J.
JVL, I'll start by taking you up on your invitation to explain why changing candidates would be worse. A lot of things happened in 1968: MLK & RFK were murdered; LBJ bowed out; thousands were dying in Vietnam and even more were protesting the war; yours truly was born; and the Dems self-immolated at their convention. Then they lost to Nixon.
55 years later, the '68 Democratic Convention is still discussed. It's being brought up all over the place today. A brokered convention would be a shitshow of epic proportions. All of us might as well show up and light ourselves on fire because replacing Biden would ensure a second Trump presidency.
If we won't stand up for Joe Biden after he has a bad night, then who in their right mind would feel confident depending on a Democratic Party that chose knee-jerk chaos instead of fighting like hell for a great president who happens to be 81 (3 years older than DJT)? I damn sure won't and at that point, I will no longer be a member of any political party.
Remember all these times we failed our candidates and presidents: 1980 (R's free-lancing foreign policy during a hostage crisis; 2000 (R's stole a presidential election); 2004 (Swiftboating Kerry); 2008-2012 (racism/Birtherism); 2016 (misogyny and Russian interference); 2024 (ageism peddled by a convicted conman/rapist/insurrectionist). Republicans count on us to be wimps (AKA we take the high road) and we prove them right every time. Where I'm from, talk trash about any of my people and you're in for an ass-beating, multiple times if necessary.
This is the bet Trump's making now: Dems will self-immolate just like they did in 1968 and too many races since. Today, we're obliging him by turning on our candidate. Compare and contrast what's happening today to Biden and the big nothing that Republicans did to Trump. If y'all are willing to do that, count me out.
I don't cut and run and neither should any of you.
Just listened to the TNL/Bulwark crossover and, I have to say, tough but fair. I'm sad for Joe, but it's time.