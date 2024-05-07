Mona Charen is joined today by Will Saletan to review the parade of falsehoods by aspiring Trump VPs.
Share this post
The VP Lying Competition
www.thebulwark.com
The VP Lying Competition
May 07, 2024
∙ Paid
Just Between Us
Audio
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
Only for Bulwark+ members.Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays. Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes