Discussion about this post

Travis
2h

I would argue that The Atlantic has unseated both the WaPo and the NYT as the most indispensable news source today (outside of The Bulwark of course). Sure, it doesn't cover just about every topic of the day the way that the NYT does, but its in-depth pieces are always terrific, it has a better stable of writers than the NYT does, and its conservative columnists dwarf the Ross Douthats and Bret Stephens' at the NYT (French & Brooks are alright tho). JVL already covered all the ways The Atlantic is above WaPo so I won't regurgitate them here. NYT is a fuckin crossword puzzle and a cook book with a good graphic design team and Ezra Klein. Everything else is either trash or can be found better & cheaper elsewhere.

40 replies
Tasmin Gardner
2hEdited

I left WaPo after they decided not to endorse Kamala Harris. It was not a hard decision.

One of my favorite opinion writers, Jennifer Rubin, left shortly afterwards, and started The Contrarian with Norm Eisen. Rubin was one of the most popular columnists at WaPo, and thousands of readers left with her. I am subscribed to The Contrarian.

I’m also a subscriber to The Atlantic, where several WaPo journalists are now working.

I’m also very happy to be subscribed to The Bulwark.

We can do our part to help save democracy by supporting independent journalism. What’s our democracy worth?

1 reply
295 more comments...

