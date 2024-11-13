Recently in The Bulwark:

MONA CHAREN: There Are No Permanent Defeats

A large American flag adorns a barn in Wayne County, Pennnsylvania. (Photo by Erik Freeland/Corbis via Getty Images)

IN 1994, REPUBLICANS WON a sweeping victory that cost Democrats control of the House and Senate for the first time in 42 years. Even the Democratic speaker of the House, Tom Foley, lost as Republicans nabbed an eye-popping 54 seats (along with eight in the Senate). Republicans and conservatives exulted in this historic and, it was widely assumed, permanent political realignment. Two years later, Bill Clinton won re-election with 379 electoral college votes to Bob Dole’s 159.

ERIC HOVDE, THE MULTIMILLIONAIRE Republican who was narrowly defeated in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate election on November 5 by soon-to-be-three-term Democratic incumbent Tammy Baldwin, lost no time pinpointing the proximate cause of his loss. It wasn’t that he was an out-of-touch extremist with a propensity for saying dumb things. It’s that the Democrats cheated. “We’re watching the final precinct results come in,” Hovde told supporters early Wednesday morning as it looked like he would lose the race. “We’re certainly disappointed that the Democrats’ effort to siphon votes with a fraudulent candidate had a significant impact on the race, with those votes making up more than the entire margin of the race right now.”

I’M AN OPTIMISTIC PERSON BY nature—but also by necessity. As a professional screenwriter, I’m confronted on a daily basis with the long odds of turning a blank page into a hit movie or TV show. Since it’s my job to try anyway, I’ve trained myself into taking a Lloyd Christmas approach to life. So you’re saying there’s a chance! True to character, I went into Tuesday night believing it was more likely than not that Kamala Harris would be elected our first female president.

