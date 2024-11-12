Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
41
7

Jon Lovett: The Worst People Are Happy

Tim Miller
Nov 12, 2024
∙ Paid
41
7
Share

The worst people believe their worldview has been validated, while the best people are uncertain, scared, and angry. But we have to stay focused on the menace, including the threat to officials Trump may target for revenge—and the immigrants whose cheap and willing labor helped build our economy.

Jon Lovett joins Tim Miller for a special crosspost with the "Lovett or Leave It" pod.

Leave a comment

show notes
Speech by Otto Wels in March 1933
The 'Lovett or Leave It' podcast

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
The Dangerous Truth About Donald Trump
  Will Saletan
Bill Kristol: A Pro-Putin America First
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
BONUS EPISODE with James Carville: We Are the Opposition
  Tim Miller
Ben Wittes: Americans Elected a Serial Criminal to Be President
  Tim Miller
Tom Nichols: This Is What They Want
  Tim Miller
Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last: Election Debrief
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
David Frum: Pride in the Fight
  Tim Miller