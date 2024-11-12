Jon Lovett: The Worst People Are Happy

The worst people believe their worldview has been validated, while the best people are uncertain, scared, and angry. But we have to stay focused on the menace, including the threat to officials Trump may target for revenge—and the immigrants whose cheap and willing labor helped build our economy.

Jon Lovett joins Tim Miller for a special crosspost with the "Lovett or Leave It" pod.

Leave a comment

show notes

Speech by Otto Wels in March 1933

The 'Lovett or Leave It' podcast

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.