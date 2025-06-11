Mark Hertling: Contrary to American Values

Trump keeps wrapping himself in the American flag while behaving in a very anti-American way—like threatening to shut down protests at his $45 million birthday parade or giving a highly partisan speech in front of soldiers in violation of military policy. And as the haphazardly deployed Marines join federalized Guard troops in LA, Trump seems hellbent on escalating his feud with Gavin Newsom—and the giant blue state that rejects him. Plus, Putin looks to gain an advantage in Ukraine while America is distracted, and Tulsi may have disclosed state secrets to the entire world.



Gen. Mark Hertling joins Tim Miller.



