Andrew Weissmann: Outlandish and Outrageous

Trump is outright fabricating a justification for sending Guard troops into Los Angeles, and his directive is not limited only to LA. So, if someone acts violent during a 'No Kings' protest on Saturday somewhere in America, would he deploy the National Guard there too? The potential chilling effect on our First Amendment rights to protest is enormous. Plus, masks are liberating ICE agents to act with impunity, Kash is a thin-skinned beta cuck, and the new self-appointed chair of the Kennedy Center was greeted with a mix of boos and cheers on the opening night performance of "Les Miz."



Andrew Weissmann joins Tim Miller.

